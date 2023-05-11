Students selected for Governor’s Scholars Program

Fifty students who attend Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville have been selected to attend the 2023 Governor’s Scholars Program. Those selected for the summer program and their schools are:

Assumption High School — Mattie Whitworth, Erin Hynes, Ryley Hendrick, Sydney Doyle, Madeline Schellenberger and Audrey Wintergerst. Addison Littlefield and Ruby Riney were named alternates.

Bethlehem High School — John Adams, John Ballard, Kensey Clayton, Wesley Hughes, Brilee Mitchell, Juliana Palumbo, Lauren Sheroan and Presley Sparks.

DeSales High School — Reese Bizzell, Becket Johnson, Joseph Randolph and Caden Sumner.

Holy Cross High School — Caleb Phillips.

Mercy Academy — Sam Stone.

Presentation Academy — Casandra Sullivan. Maneno Tambo was named an alternate.

Sacred Heart Academy — Leland Davis, Ella Donahue, Lucy Doyle, Lena Fultz, Lucy Klein, Samantha Koch, Olivia Muth, Caroline Risimini, Anika Roche, Anabella Triplett, Christine Very and Cara Yson.

St. Xavier High School — Ethan Ball, William Hamilton, Patrick Jones, Carter Jury, John Riley Kaufman, Gabe Kidwell, Andrew Kramer, Sean O’Bryan, Dubem Ozor, Michael Pemberton, Adam Pfeiffer, Max Speaker, Chrisler White, Grant Wilson and Nick Zoglman.

Trinity High School — Dylan McArthur and Jacob Nichter. Emerson Cardona and Emmanuel Summers-Bates were named alternates.