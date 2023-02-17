Students learn about Black history

Ruth Winstead, a member of St. Augustine Church, spoke to students at Nativity Academy during a program on Black history. Winstead led the students in an arts and craft project. (Photo Special to The Record)

To commemorate Black History Month, students attending Nativity Academy at St. Boniface took part in various activities related to the contributions of African Americans Feb. 7.

The program, led by the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry, included a presentation on African American inventors. And the students read a compilation of African proverbs and had the opportunity to discuss and reflect on them.

Ruth Winstead, a member of St. Augustine Church, led the students in making beaded art and bookmarks.

Malia Owens, left, and Cordelia Williams worked together on an art project related to Black history Feb. 7. Behind them, Karmen Calvin worked on her project. (Photo Special to The Record)

The students will continue to study Black history in the classroom, discussing the proverbs and their meaning in religion class, said Janice Mulligan, associate director of the Office of Multicultural Ministry.

The students “knew a lot, which we were thrilled by, and they learned a lot,” said Mulligan.

She noted that the “challenge” for Nativity now is to make this program “an ongoing experience” so the students can help share Black history with others.

Nativity Academy eighth-graders used colorful wooden sticks in an art project to make shekeres, also known as maracas, a percussion instrument used in West African folklore music. The project was part of a program that celebrated Black History Month by the Office of Multicultural Ministry. (Photo Special to The Record)