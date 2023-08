St. Martha School students, from left, Caleb Calvert, Carter Edlin and Corbin Calvert, helped fill 200 backpacks with school supplies at Fern Creek Highview United Ministries July 30. (Photo Special to The Record)

A group of students from St. Martha and St. Stephen Martyr schools helped volunteers at Fern Creek Highview United Ministries fill more than 200 backpacks with school supplies July 30. The backpacks were handed out to needy families Aug. 1 during the ministries’ annual back-to-school event.