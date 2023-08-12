Bellarmine University to honor distinguished alumni Sept. 8

Bellarmine University will honor seven men and women during its 61st annual Alumni Association Awards dinner Sept. 8.

The awards will honor “alumni and supporters who have distinguished themselves through professional accomplishments, community service and demonstration of attitudes consistent with Bellarmine’s values,” according to a press release from the school.

The Alumnus of the Year Award will be presented to John F. Lansing, a graduate of the class of 2009, and president and CEO of National Public Radio Inc.

The Monsignor Alfred F. Horrigan Distinguished Service Award will be presented to Dr. Ann M. Jirkovsky, an assistant professor of psychology at Bellarmine.

The Scarlet & Silver Society inductee will be Doug Strothman, a graduate of the class of 1987 and head of school at Summit Academy, a school for students with learning differences. Strothman previously served as president of DeSales High School.

Four others will be named to the Gallery of Distinguished Graduates:

Dr. Karen Cassidy, class of 2000, is a palliative care nurse practitioner. She is the founder and executive director of Hildegard House, a comfort care home that provides compassionate care for those at the end of life who have no home or loved ones.

Robert E. Gunn Jr., class of 2007, is the chief equity and impact officer at Metro United Way. Gunn also served as an educator in the Jefferson County Public School system.

W. Glenn Hogan, a graduate of 1985, is founder and CEO of Hogan Real Estate, a commercial real estate development company.

Donald L. Kalmey, class of 1964, is the retired founder of the LAMP Group. Kalmey taught computer science at the Speed Scientific School at the University of Louisville and information management systems at Indiana University Southeast.

The awards dinner will be at the George G. Brown Center in Frazier Hall on the school’s Newburg Road campus. Tickets are $50. To register or purchase a table, call 272-8286 or visit https://www.alumni.bellarmine.edu/.