Students create care packages for first responders

St. James School sixth-graders in Elizabethtown, Ky., put together care packages March 15 in the school gym for their Middle School Service Project. Students created 700 care packages that contained snacks and hand-written Bible verses for first responders in the area. Students presented the care packages to first-responder groups on March 17.

Seventh graders, from left, Kaitlyn Harrison, Beth Selph and Adelaine Wyman packaged bags with Gatorade and other snacks. (Photo Special to The Record)

St. James School sixth-graders in Elizabethtown, Ky., from left, Dominic Welsh, Colt Muse and Logan Powell put together care packages March 15 in the school gym. (Photo Special to The Record)