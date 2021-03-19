St. Xavier junior selected for U.S. Senate Youth Program

Alex Young, a junior at St. Xavier High School, was selected to attend the annual United States Senate Youth Program Washington Week that concluded today, March 18.

The program, held online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, aims to instill a “more profound knowledge of the American political process and a lifelong commitment to public service,” according to a press release from the U.S. Senate Youth Program.

Alex is one of two delegates selected from the state to attend. He will receive $10,000 in college scholarship money.