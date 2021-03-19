National Catholic Youth Conference set for Nov. 18-21

Registration for the Nov. 18-21 National Catholic Youth Conference (NCYC) is underway. The theme for this year’s conference in Indianapolis, Ind., is “Ablaze.”

It will be offered in person with a limited capacity due to health and safety restrictions. It will also have an option for virtual participation.

Registration from the Archdiocese of Louisville will be limited to approximately 250. The deadline for early registration is March 31.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed during the conference, including temperature checks, face coverings and social distancing.

For more information or to register, contact Karl Dolson in the Office of Youth and Young Adults at 636-0296, ext. 1210.