Students celebrate Catholic Schools Week

Members of the National Honor Society at Presentation Academy assembled snack packages Jan. 30 for women served by UP, a local women’s day shelter. The students also collected and donated toiletries to UP. (Photo Special to The Record )

Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville are joining dioceses around the country in Celebrating Catholic Schools Week — observed Jan. 28-Feb. 3 — with activities ranging from prayer and worship to dress-down days, assisting the needy and learning about racism.

Early in the week, students and educators from around the archdiocese gathered for the annual Catholic Schools Week liturgy at St. Agnes Church Jan. 30. The schools also celebrated individually throughout the observance. Following is a sampling of the week’s activities: