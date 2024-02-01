Students celebrate Catholic Schools Week

Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville are joining dioceses around the country in Celebrating Catholic Schools Week — observed Jan. 28-Feb. 3 — with activities ranging from prayer and worship to dress-down days, assisting the needy and learning about racism.
Early in the week, students and educators from around the archdiocese gathered for the annual Catholic Schools Week liturgy at St. Agnes Church Jan. 30. The schools also celebrated individually throughout the observance. Following is a sampling of the week’s activities:
- St. Albert the Great School students collected diapers to benefit the St. Bernadette Parish Diaper Bank, which provides diapers to organizations that aid families around the community.
- Assumption High School sophomores who are members of the school’s Lead4Change group collected items for a St. Patrick Church group going on a mission trip to Guatemala this summer.
- Students at Bethlehem High School in Bardstown, Ky., participated in a lesson based on the U.S. bishops’ pastoral letter against racism, “Open Wide Our Hearts: The Enduring Call to Love.” The students also delivered homemade bread to Nelson County first responders and held a penny war to benefit the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral’s annual Souper Bowl of Caring event.
- St. Francis of Assisi School students wrote letters and made cards for seminarians.
- St. Gabriel School students collected canned soup to benefit Fern Creek Highview United Ministries.
- Holy Angels Academy students took part in a religion quick recall tournament.
- Holy Spirit and Our Lady of Lourdes schools teamed up to collect items for Catholic Charities. The students also wrote notes to each other.
- Holy Trinity School collected items for their service-learning community partners, participated in a career dress-up day and took part in eucharistic adoration in religion class.
- Immaculata Classical Academy students assembled each day to learn about the saints. The school community also participated in a eucharistic procession and adoration.
- Mercy Academy juniors hosted a legislative breakfast where they welcomed state senators and representatives.
- Presentation Academy’s National Honor Society hosted a toiletry drive to benefit women served by UP, a local women’s day shelter. The items were used to assemble care packages.
- St. Raphael School held a shoe drive for WaterStep. Representatives from Louisville Metro Government visited the school on Jan. 30 to educate students about recycling and caring for the Earth.