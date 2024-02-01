Letter from the Archbishop — Celebrate Catholic Schools Week

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

My Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

Greetings in the Lord! Happy Catholic Schools Week!

In her reflection for this special section, Superintendent Dr. Mary Beth Bowling wrote about the new marketing slogan for our Catholic schools, “Where Faith Meets … .” I applaud this approach to putting faith at the center of our communication efforts about Catholic schools. As we celebrate Catholic Schools Week, I want to briefly reflect on three words — Excellence, Service, and Community — that describe well the Catholic school experience.

Where Faith Meets Excellence: Catholic schools are centers of learning and academic excellence, reflecting the rich and long legacy of intellectual inquiry and scholarship in the Catholic Church. Students emerge from Catholic schools with a liberal arts education supported by technology. They learn critical thinking and decision-making skills and develop high levels of literacy in language arts and mathematics. Students apply inquiry-based experimentation and problem-solving and build understanding and appreciation for world history and cultures. They also receive instruction in the arts and build habits of physical fitness. Of course, students receive academic instruction and formation in the Catholic faith, and this learning permeates every other subject they pursue.

Where Faith Meets Service: Because of our faith, service is part of who we are as followers of Jesus Christ. Students in our schools are challenged to serve within the school, the parish, and the broader community. Students visit the elderly in nursing homes, bring Christmas presents to poverty-stricken areas and collect resources and raise funds for a variety of issues. Schools connect service activities to what students learn in the classroom and offer opportunities for students to develop leadership skills through efforts such as service-learning programs, pro-life organizations, student government and parish youth ministry.

Where Faith Meets Community: This communal dimension operates on so many levels. Catholic schools have a welcoming community spirit that unites students, parents, educators, staff, clergy, alums and other parishioners, who share common values and goals as persons of faith. Parents tell us they value the community they encounter in Catholic schools, stating that it fosters confidence and provides a supportive environment for students’ academic and personal development as well as a positive foundation for families to flourish. Catholic social teaching proclaims how solidarity, community and participation drive our pursuit of the common good, and our schools instill these values in our children and youth.

As you celebrate Catholic Schools Week, please think about some words that you would use to complete the “Where Faith Meets….” slogan. As you do, keep in your prayers those who participate in this vital ministry of Catholic school education. Please know of my prayers for all of you.Sincerely in the Lord,

Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre

Archbishop of Louisville