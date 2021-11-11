Notre Dame Academy received a visit from a farmer and farm animals, including these ducklings, during the school’s second annual Harvest Fest Nov. 4 and 5. (Photo Special to The Record)
Students at Notre Dame Academy paused on Nov. 4 and 5 to celebrate the cooler weather and changing leaves at the school’s second annual Harvest Fest. The event, which took place on the school’s campus, included a visit from a farmer and his farm animals, games and a scarecrow stuffing station.
Toby Allgood played in a bouncy house during Notre Dame Academy’s second annual Harvest Fest Nov. 4 and 5. (Photo Special to The Record)
Notre Dame Academy students wore matching T-shirts to celebrate the school’s second annual Harvest Fest Nov. 4 and 5. (Photo Special to The Record)