The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Catholic Schools honored 200 teachers during the annual teacher appreciation luncheon Nov. 3.

Following a year of virtual or sometimes-canceled events, the annual luncheon was able to resume its in-person gathering at The Olmsted. Educators who have taught for 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, 40 and 45 years in Catholic schools in the archdiocese were recognized.

The milestone celebrants have a combined 3,165 years of teaching experience and serve more than 18,000 students in 48 prekindergarten to 12th-grade Catholic schools across seven counties of the archdiocese.

Opening the event, Dr. Mary Beth Bowling, superintendent of Catholic schools, spoke on the mission of Catholic educators and quoted Sister Patricia M. McCormack: “I am the most effective element of evangelization in my ministry.

I evangelize more effectively by my being than by any task that I perform or programs and materials that I use. What I do speaks more eloquently than anything I say.”

Bowling also spoke about her mentor and first principal, Sister Jean Madeline Peake, an Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph who served as an educator for 48 years.

“She was really Christ to those she served,” Bowling said. “Sister Jean Madeline had a servant’s heart and was a witness to me of the difference Jesus can make in a life.”

She went on to express gratitude to the educators for the difference they make in the lives of their students each day by sharing their gifts, talents and love of Jesus.

Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz offered a few words and a blessing to open the luncheon. He extended appreciation to the teachers for the work they’ve done during difficult times recently and the support they give one another.

“What a privilege it is for you to have a vocation as a teacher,” the archbishop said. “You might not say that every morning, but just think about it. Think about what you all have gone through over the last 18 months or so, what we call the ‘unchartered waters’ of COVID-19, of the opportunities that all of us have to continue to shape the lives, the character, the mind, heart and soul of the young people entrusted to your care.”

He also noted the work done by the Catholic Education Foundation to offer financial aid assistance to more than 3,400 students.

“We don’t need to know which student was helped and which was not because each one is precious in God’s eyes, but we do need to know how valuable it is for us to make sure that our Catholic schools are available to everyone,” the archbishop said.

Archbishop Kurtz concluded by thanking attendees and inviting them to think about their own mentors, those individuals who “most influenced you and led you on the path to devote yourself as a good, involved, faith-filled teacher.”

Following are teachers who were honored for 45, 40, 35, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10 and 5 years of service.

