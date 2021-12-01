Fifth-grade students from John Paul II Academy have formed a relationship with elderly residents of Atria at Stony Brook, a long-term care facility, through the Intergenerational Pen Pal Project.

The students sent Thanksgiving Day cards to the residents and will be sending letters and notes monthly throughout the school year. Letters will follow a monthly theme; this month pen-pals will write about their favorite holiday memory and gift.

The project is an initiative of Age-Friendly Louisville, a group “committed to making Louisville a place where people of all ages can be engaged and active members of the community,” according to its website.

In January students at St. Francis of Assisi School will join the project and start writing letters to residents of Nazareth Home Highlands campus.