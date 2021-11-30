The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Youth and Young Adults will offer two youth retreats.

its annual high school spring retreat, will be Feb. 11-13 at the Flaget Retreat Center, 1935 Lewiston Drive. The retreat, open to students in grades nine through 12, will start at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 and end at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 13. “Rooted,” offered to students in seventh and eighth grade, will take place from 7 p.m. Feb. 25 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Flaget Retreat Center.

The cost is $110 for each retreat. To register, visit www.archlou.org/youth/. For more information, contact Vivian Cornell at 636-0296 or vcornell@archlou.org.