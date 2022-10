The Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality will present “Owl Prowl and Migratory Bird Day,” Nov. 11-12 in Mount St. Francis, Ind.

The event will include dinner, a presentation and a nighttime hike on Nov. 11. On Nov. 12, participants will take part in a morning and afternoon hike where they will look and listen for migratory birds and owls, according to an announcement from the center.

The cost is $30. To register, visit https://mountsaintfrancis.org/owl-prowl.