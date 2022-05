Father Terry Bradshaw, pastor of the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, unveiled and blessed a statue depicting St. Joseph the Worker on the church’s grounds following 11 a.m. Mass May 1, the feast of St. Joseph the Worker.

The statue, made of silicon bronze, stands about 6 feet tall and shows St. Joseph in a carpenter’s apron hewing a log.

The statue, donated by The Albert and Leona Haydon Family Foundation, stands at the main entrance of the parish’s grounds.