The Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 West Broadway, will host its 10th Annual Heroes of Hope Awards Celebration May 24 at 6 p.m.

Seven individuals will be honored “for their contributions to and support of youth development, family empowerment, the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry and its Catholic Enrichment Center,” according to a news release from the Office of Multicultural Ministry.

This year’s honorees are:

Arlene Cowden, Christ the King Church

Susan Ann Gibbs, Immaculate Heart of Mary Church

Michelle Harbin, St. Augustine Church

Adriane Taylor-Mitchell, St. Martin de Porres Church

Rita Ward, St. William Church

and community members:

Dr. Rhashell Hunter

Benny Malone

The cost of the event is $30 per person. Proceeds support the holistic programs and services offered by the Catholic Enrichment Center. For more details or sponsorship opportunities, call the center at 776-0262.