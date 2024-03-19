Stations of the Cross at Calvary Cemetery

Spring-blooming trees in pink and white dotted Calvary Cemetery’s rolling hills as Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre led the Stations of the Cross on an overcast afternoon March 15. A plaque for each station was affixed to waist-high wooden crosses planted alongside headstones in the cemetery. Catholic Cemeteries hosts Stations of the Cross on the Fridays of Lent at 1 p.m. at one of its four Louisville locations.

The final service is set for March 22 and will be led by students from Holy Trinity School at St. Michael Cemetery, 1153 Charles St. Participants will gather in the priest section. (Record Photos by Marnie McAllister)