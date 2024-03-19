Faith Club members take part in retreat

Father Robert Barnell, pastor of Ascension Church, led an opening prayer at the Archdiocese of Louisville Faith Club’s day retreat at Ascension Church March 9. (Photo Special to The Record )

More than 60 individuals attended the annual Archdiocese of Louisville Faith Club Retreat at Ascension Church March 9.

The Faith Club provides faith formation for adults with developmental disabilities.

The event focused on the upcoming National Eucharistic Revival, according to an announcement from the Office of Faith Formation.

Father Robert Barnell, Ascension’s pastor, opened the day with prayer. The day also included a discussion of the Eucharist and a Mass celebrated by Father John Burke.

“We spoke about the real presence of Jesus in the Eucharist and how it is not the same as regular food we eat,” said Laura Zoeller, who serves as a consultant for adult faith formation and initiation.

Members of the Archdiocese of Louisville Faith Club created a monstrance using crafting paper and other supplies during a day retreat at Ascension Church March 9. (Photo Special to The Record )

“We also compared a meal we have at home as a family to the meal we have with our church family,” she said. “Both are holy in their own way because God is with us.”

Participants also created a craft — a monstrance — to take home.

Faith Clubs meet regularly at the Flaget Retreat Center, St. Thomas Church in Bardstown, Ky., Ascension, Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Francis of Assisi churches.

The Office of Faith Formation is looking for volunteers to serve in these clubs or form new ones. For more information, call the office at 636-0296.