St. Xavier High School names new principal

Dr. Daniel McCue

St. Xavier High School announced Dec. 16 that Dr. Daniel McCue has been appointed the school’s 24th principal. He will take the helm beginning with the 2025-2026 school year.

McCue currently serves as St. Xavier’s assistant principal and as the Carl ‘45 and Rosemary Mueller Distinguished Faculty Fellow, according to a press release from the school.

He began his career at St. Xavier in 2004 as a faculty member and coach. He taught calculus, physics and engineering and later became the STEM (Science Technology, Engineering and Math) director, leading the development of the Innovation Lab and STEM curriculum.

McCue earned a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering and a master’s degree in secondary education from the University of Notre Dame. He earned a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Spalding University in 2020.

McCue will succeed Amy Sample, who has served at the school since 2018 and was named principal in 2020. Sample was the first female leader in the school’s 161-year history.