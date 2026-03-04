St. Vincent de Paul’s annual Roses & Rosé event set for April 26

St. Vincent de Paul’s eighth annual Roses & Rosé brunch will take place on April 26 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at The Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Ave. This year’s brunch is Derby-themed.

Proceeds from the event benefit St. Vincent de Paul’s Domestic Violence Transitional Housing Program, which serves survivors and their families fleeing domestic violence, sexual assault or human trafficking.

In the last fiscal year, the program assisted 234 people, including 125 children, according to the organization. Of those assisted, 92% moved from St. Vincent de Paul into stable housing.



Tickets for the event are $85. Individuals in the community may also sponsor the cost of a meal for families in the Domestic Violence Transitional Housing Program, who will attend a separate catered event for survivors. Tickets, sponsorships and more details are available at svdplou.maestroweb.com/.