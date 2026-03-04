CSAA basketball championship decided

The Catholic Schools Athletic Association’s (CSAA) boys and girls basketball championship tournaments were held in February.

The boys’ finals were held at DeSales High School on Feb. 14, and at Trinity and St. Xavier high schools on Feb. 15.

Sixth-grade Division: Boys team #1 AA: Holy Trinity School defeated St. Margaret Mary School. Boys team #1 A: St. Bernard School defeated St. Andrew School. Boys team #2 AA: Holy Trinity defeated St. Michael School. Boys team #2 A: St. Aloysius School defeated St. Bernard School. Boys team #3: Holy Trinity Orange defeated Holy Trinity Red.



Eighth-grade Division: Boys team #1 AA: St. Patrick School defeated Holy Trinity School. Boys team #1 A: St. Paul School defeated St. Aloysius School. Boys team #2 AA: Holy Trinity School defeated St. Albert the Great School. Boys team #3: St. Margaret Mary Red defeated St. Michael Black.



The girls’ finals were held at Assumption High School and Mercy Academy on Feb. 21.

Sixth-grade Division: Girls team #1 AA: St. Michael School defeated Holy Trinity School. Girls team #1 A: St. Paul School defeated St. Bernard School. Girls team #2: St. Albert the Great School defeated Holy Trinity School. Girls team #3: St Martha School defeated St. Margaret Mary Red.

