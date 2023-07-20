St. Vincent de Paul to host its 20th annual fundraiser

St. Vincent de Paul will host its 20th annual ISCO Industries Clubs and Cocktails fundraiser Aug. 6 and 7.

A dinner and auction will take place Aug. 6 at the Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Ave., and a golf scramble will be held Aug. 7 at the Hurstbourne Country Club, 9000 Hurstbourne Club Lane.

The proceeds “directly benefit our programs so we can continue our mission to house, feed and support those in need with compassion and dignity,” according to a press release from St. Vincent de Paul.

Dinner tickets are $100 per person or $1,000 for a table of 10. A foursome of golf — which includes a table of 10 for the Aug. 6 dinner — is $1,800.

To purchase tickets or to donate auction items, visit https://one.bidpal.net/clubsandcocktails23/welcome. For more information, contact Tony Nochim at 301-8670 or tnochim@svdplou.org.