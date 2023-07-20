Bulletin Board — July 20, 2023

SERVICES, DEVOTIONS

An Infant Prayer Service for families that have lost a child will be held July 26 in the Holy Innocents Section of Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. The service is held on the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m.

To add a name to the prayer list, call 451-7710.

RETREATS

“His Mercy is from Age to Age: Spiritual Retreat for Maturing Adults,” a retreat that honors the World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, will be offered by the Archdiocese of Louisville July 25 from 9 a.m. to noon in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Pastoral Care Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road.

Benedictine Sister Betty Drewes will lead the retreat. The cost is $20 and includes breakfast and lunch. Registration is required and there is limited space available. To register, contact Denise Puckett at dpuckett@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1268.

Nazareth Retreat Center in Nazareth, Ky., is offering “Breathe 2: Mindfulness & the Cultivation of Compassion,” led by Mary Underwood on July 29 from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

The cost is $20. For more information and to register, visit https://nazarethretreatcenterky.org/programs/

YOUTH and YOUNG ADULTS

A Youth and Young Adult Candlelight Mass is held at St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane, on the first Sunday of every month at 7 p.m. For details, call Curt Meyers at 459-4251, ext. 20.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITY

St. John Center needs donations of medium and large men’s boxers or briefs, new or gently used bath towels, disposable razors, adult rain ponchos, spray deodorant and more. Supplies can be dropped off at 700 E. Muhammad Ali Blvd. between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. or may be donated through the Amazon Wishlist online at https://a.co/dJQb2rP. For more information, contact Jim Fulkerson at 398-3505 or jfulkerson@stjohncenter.org.

HERE and THERE

St. Agnes Church’s senior group, the SENGA Club, invites newcomers age 55 and over to attend the Aug. 9 meeting. A guest speaker from The Nimble Thimbles Quilters of Louisville will share stories of textile history and crafts.

The group meets at 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday each month in St. Aloysius Hall, 1920 Newburg Road.

Sitio Clothing Ministry, an outreach ministry located at St. John Vianney Church, will host its annual “We Care Banquet” Aug. 3 at Hotel Louisville, 120 W. Broadway. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Archbishop Shelton Fabre will attend and Addia Wuchner, executive director of Kentucky Right to Life, will be the keynote speaker.

There will be a silent auction. Tickets are $45 for adults and $25 for students. To make a reservation by July 26, contact Linda Gottbrath at 969-0018 or asimplepath@sitioministry.org.

The Knights of Columbus, Bardstown Council 1290, will host its 60th annual Dinner for Priests, Deacons & Seminarians of the Archdiocese of Louisville on Aug. 9 at St. Thomas Parish Center in Bardstown, Ky.

Priests, deacons and seminarians are invited to attend for free. Those who wish to dine with the guests of honor may purchase tickets at the door for $25 each. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

A confidential Retrouvaille weekend for couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage will be held Aug. 4 to 6.

The program is designed to “help troubled marriages regain their health. It helps spouses uncover or reawaken the love, trust and commitment that originally brought them together,” according to an announcement from Retrouvaille Louisville. “The program is highly successful in saving hurting marriages, even bringing reconciliation to couples who have already separated or divorced.”

To receive more information or to register, call 479-3329, email 3012@helpourmarriage.org or visit helpourmarriage.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

ALUMNI EVENTS

The Holy Trinity Boomer Reunion is planned for those who graduated from Holy Trinity School in 1960 to 1969. It will be held Sept. 24 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Arterburn, 310 Ten Pin Lane in St. Matthews.

For more information, call 484-324-8742 or join the Facebook group called Holy Trinity Boomer Reunion.

St. Xavier High School class of 1988 will hold its 35-year reunion July 29. For more information or to register, visit saintx.com/1988reunion or call 637-8485.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

The Community Education Series at Nazareth Home will host its next event July 26 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Highlands Campus Chapel, 2000 Newburg Road.

Sheri Rose, CEO/executive director of the Thrive Center, will present “Technologies to Enhance our Physical and Cognitive Wellbeing,” about technologies that work to enhance well-being as folks age.

The event is free and open to the public. Register by visiting https://www.nazhome.org/rsvp/.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs are on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next dates and topics are:

July 27 and 28: Apocalyptic dimension of early Christianity.

Aug. 3 and 4: Origins of the Book of Revelation.

Aug. 10 and 11: Issues facing Revelation’s first readers.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class. All are welcome.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes this summer at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St., unless otherwise noted.

Sacrament Workshop: First Eucharist, July 24, 9 a.m. to noon.

Overview of Catechetical Ministry Part II, July 24, 9 a.m. to noon.

“Evidence of the Resurrection in Catholic Saints and Martyrs,” July 24, noon to 3 p.m., St. Dominic Church in Springfield, Ky.

Faith Development, July 24, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Introduction to Scripture, July 25, 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Introduction to Prayer, July 25, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Thomas Merton and the Role of Creativity and Humor through the Spirit, July 25, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Images of God, July 26, 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Introduction to Sacraments, July 26, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Introduction to Christology, July 27, 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Sacrament Workshop: First Reconciliation, July 27, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more details about each class and a full listing, view the course catalog at: https://archlouff.org/.Each class is $10. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).