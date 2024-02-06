St. Vincent de Paul Roses and Rosé fundraiser set for April 28

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul will host its 6th annual Roses & Rosé brunch April 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Ave.

Proceeds from the event benefit St. Vincent de Paul’s Domestic Violence Transitional Housing Program, which serves survivors and their families. The program assisted 98 families — more than 152 people including 47 children — in the last fiscal year, according to a press release from the agency. The program helped survivors “flee from domestic violence and find a safe place to stay,” it said. Tickets are $75 and may be purchased by visiting https://one.bidpal.net/rosesandrose2024/welcome. There’s also an option to purchase a meal for one of the families served by the housing program. For more information, contact Makenzie Greenwell at 272-2134 or mgreenwell@svdplou.org.