Hosparus Health will offer volunteer training over the next six months

Hosparus Health, which provides hospice and palliative care to seriously ill patients and their caregivers, will offer volunteer training sessions from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 21, March 23, April 17, May 14, June 7 and July 20.

Training sessions take place at its main Louisville office, 6200 Dutchmans Lane.

Depending on their interests, volunteers provide “direct patient support, respite to their caregivers, bereavement care and veteran-to-veteran companionship,” according to a press release from Hosparus

The organization needs patient-support volunteers in Jefferson, Bullitt, Henry, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble counties. Currently, there is a particular need for volunteers who can visit patients at home, according to the release. Registration is free but required by Feb. 9 for the next training session. A volunteer application form can be filled out at hosparushealth.org/volunteers.