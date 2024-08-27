St. Vincent de Paul names first female leader

Jennifer Clark sat in her office on the campus of St. Vincent de Paul July 30. Clark took the helm as CEO at the end of July. She’s the first female CEO in the organization’s history. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

St. Vincent de Paul Louisville has named its first female CEO. Jennifer Clark took the helm of the 170-year-old organization at the end of July.

Clark has worked at St. Vincent de Paul since 2017, serving as associate director of programs, director of programs and most recently as chief operating officer.

“I am just incredibly humbled and grateful for the opportunity to build on the legacy of St. Vincent de Paul — leaning on faith to help neighbors in need,” Clark said. “Everyone that’s come before, they’ve built a beautiful thing here. I’m part of that.”

Clark succeeds Dave Calzi, who had served as CEO since 2022. Calzi will continue to support St. Vincent de Paul in the newly created role of chief community relations officer, according to a press release from the organization.

Clark said she feels fortunate to have started her journey with St. Vincent de Paul in a role where she was on the ground supporting the staff who are serving clients.

Her new role will encompass the areas of finance and development. Clark said she’s looking forward to growing in those areas, but as CEO she wants to keep supporting the staff members, too.

“I’m passionate about housing, but I am passionate about supporting staff as well,” said Clark. “It’s a calling to help the helpers. I want to make sure people have what they need to do the job.”

Clark said she will also focus on sustainability and stability for the organization as it moves into the future.

“Inflation has hit us hard. How do we make sure we have a strong foundation to keep standing on?” she asked. “Our mission will always be to house and feed people, but how we do it evolves based on the needs of the community.”

One way the organization is working on sustaining its work into the future is through investing in and upgrading technology in the offices.

“You won’t be sustainable doing things on paper and outdated ways,” she said.

She intends to continue to embrace “exceptional standards” when it comes to serving the homeless, she said.

To that end, a $2 million renovation project is underway to upgrade the Ozanam Inn shelter for men. The inn will receive an elevator and upgrades to its plumbing system.

“It’ll make a difference in the quality of life for the guys in that building,” Clark said. The inn houses 70 men. The renovation will be completed in about a year, she noted.

Clark said her goal is to uphold the high standard that has always defined the organization.

“I want whatever we do to be done well and serve people with dignity and compassion,” she said. To learn more about St. Vincent de Paul, visit https://www.svdplou.org/.