St. Vincent de Paul to host Clubs & Cocktails fundraiser

St. Vincent de Paul Louisville is hosting its 21st annual Clubs & Cocktails event, its biggest fundraiser of the year. The two-day event will begin Sept. 22 with a dinner and the presentation of the Hope Award at The Olmsted, and will conclude with a golf scramble Sept. 24 at Harmony Landing Country Club.

The buffet-style dinner on Sept. 22 will include a silent and live auction, a bourbon pull and a speech from the SVDP USA national president.

The proceeds help the organization “continue to house 425 people every night at our shelter and in affordable housing, feed more than 10,400 people every day, and support clients through case management and individual counseling,” according to a press release from St. Vincent de Paul.

Dinner tickets are $100/person or $1,000 for a table of 10. A foursome of golf is $1,800, which includes greens fees, a cart, tee gift, lunch and drink tickets. Register at https://one.bidpal.net/clubsandcocktails24/welcome.