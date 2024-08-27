Maranatha Retreat for the chronically ill and caregivers set for Nov. 9

Screenshot

A Maranatha Retreat, designed for those who are chronically ill and their caregivers, will be held Nov. 9 at the Nazareth Retreat Center on the campus of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth in Nazareth, Ky., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The free retreat will offer spiritual presentations, small-group sharing, prayer and the opportunity to take part in various sacraments. It will be offered to 10 individuals — ranging in age from young adults to senior citizens — living with chronic illnesses along with their caregivers.

According to the organizers, various illnesses and medical conditions — including cancer, diabetes, heart and lung problems, stroke, depression, stress and anxiety — are considered chronic and would qualify individuals to take part in the retreat.

Registrants will have the opportunity to discuss their health condition with an organizer to ensure the retreat can meet their needs. The retreat is free, but registration is required. To register or for more information, contact Denise Bouchard in the Family and Life Ministries Office at 636-0296 or dbouchard@archlou.org.