Catholics are invited to attend monthly Mass of the Air recordings

Mass of the Air invites Catholics to attend its recordings of the liturgy at the Ursuline Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road.

Guests are asked to arrive by 7:15 p.m. and may stay for the first Mass or for both Masses. Each will last approximately half an hour.

The upcoming recording dates and celebrants are:

Sept. 11 — Father Jason Harris assisted by Deacon Mark Kelley

Sept. 12 — Father Adam Carrico assisted by Deacon Phillip Noltemeyer

Oct. 9 — Father Joe Graffis assisted by Deacon Greg Gitschier

Oct. 10 — Father Matthew Millay assisted by Deacon Mark Rougeux

All are welcome to attend, but due to the nature of the recording, bringing small children is discouraged.

Mass of the Air, a local non-profit, airs recorded Masses each Sunday. Mass can be viewed at 9 a.m. on WBKI-TV, 10:30 a.m. on WDRB-TV, 10 a.m. (Central) on WNKY-TV, and at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on the Faith Channel.