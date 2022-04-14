St. Teresa of Calcutta Church parishioners, above, portrayed the Passion of Jesus on the evening of April 9. The costumes, props and sets were made by parishioners as well. Jesus was portrayed by Jerry Randolph. Soldiers were Howard Bartsch, far right, and Ted Wright. Below, after the crucifixion, Jesus was taken down from the cross and his body laid in Mary’s lap. Denise Mueller played Mary, a “pious lady” standing by Mary was played by Elsie Boyd and they were joined by soldiers Hector Sixtos, left, and Ted Wright. (Photos Special to The Record)