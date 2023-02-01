St. Rita Knights fundraiser in four parishes aids disabled 

The Knights of Columbus St. John XXIII Council #5634 of St. Rita Church donated $1,415, the proceeds from its annual Tootsie Roll Drive, to three nonprofits that serve individuals with disabilities.

St. Mary’s Center, a nonprofit organization that serves teens and adults with intellectual disabilities, received $471.66. Dreams with Wings serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to pursue their dreams — that organization received $471.66. Special Olympics Kentucky, which provides year-round training and athletic competition-type sports to adults and children with intellectual disabilities, received $471.66 as well.

The funds were collected at St. Athanasius, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, St. Luke and St. Rita churches.