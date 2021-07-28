Wedding Anniversaries

Mr. and Mrs. Donald Roberts, members of Our Mother of Sorrows Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary July 31. Mrs. Roberts is the former Linda Litsey. The couple have four children, 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Daymond M. Talley, members of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on Aug. 3. Mrs. Talley, the former Monique D. Reed, is a nurse clinician for Seven Counties. Mr. Talley is operations director of Treatment Facilities for MSD. The couple have two children.

Terry and Sally Abell Williams, members of St. Athanasius Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 6. Mrs. Williams retired as a teacher for St. Athanasius School after 30 years of service. Mr. Williams retired after 42 years as an account manager for Sysco Louisville. The couple have four children and four grandchildren.

Edd and Cathy Brock, members of Ascension Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 31. Mrs. Brock, the former Cathy Klosterman, retired as a teaching assistant for the Archdiocese of Louisville. Mr. Brock operates his business, Lab Instrumentation Services. The couple have seven children and 11 granddaughters.

Mr. and Mrs. David H. Miles, members of St. Michael Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 7. Mrs. Miles, the former Linda A. Martin, is a homemaker. Mr. Miles is the retired founder and CEO of Process Machinery, Inc. The couple have three children and eight grandchildren. They will celebrate with Mass and a dinner with family and friends.

Don and Claudia Rottman Brock, members of St. Margaret Mary Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 7. Mrs. Brock, a registered nurse, retired in 2014 after 44 years of service. Mr. Brock retired from the Internal Revenue Service in 2010 after 38 years of service. The couple have two children and four grandchildren.