St. James students host community breakfast

St. James School fifth-grader Jackson Luttrell gave a presentation during the school’s fifth annual Community Breakfast Nov. 14. Fifth-grader Allison Villaseñor looked on. (Photos Special to The Record)

Students at St. James School in Elizabethtown, Ky., hosted business and community leaders during the school’s fifth annual Community Breakfast Nov. 14.

The event was part of St. James’ celebration of Discover Catholic Schools Week, observed Nov. 12-18.

It included performances and presentations from student organizations, such as a tribute to the Armed Services from a group of fifth-graders. Third graders put on a robotics demonstration.

Harsheen Singh, an eighth-grader at St. James School, shook hands with Kevin Blain from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet during the school’s Community Breakfast Nov. 14. (Photo Special to The Record)

Students also heard from Dr. Chris Nichols, a dentist who is a graduate of St. James.

“This breakfast is a wonderful tradition that brings our students and community leaders together, fostering a sense of unity,” said Dominican Sister Mary Grace Watson, the school’s principal. “This event allows us to celebrate and showcase the values of faith, excellence and community that our school instills in students.”