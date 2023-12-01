Nonprofit blankets city

Volunteers helped to pack blankets into a vehicle Nov. 18. Blanket Louisville has collected and distributed 2,000 blankets for people in need this year. (Photo Special to The Record)

Blanket Louisville, a local nonprofit, distributed 2,000 blankets Nov. 18 to agencies that serve homeless individuals, including Volunteers of America and the Schuhmann Social Service Center, a ministry of the Shrine of St. Martin of Tours.

The nonprofit also delivered blankets to Catholic Charities of Louisville for refugee families being resettled in the city.

Blanket Louisville held a collection drive Oct. 16 to Nov. 17 and invited Catholic schools to participate. The organization’s goal is to distribute 5,000 blankets by the end of the year, according to an announcement from the group.For more information or to donate, visit blanketlouisville.org or contact Kathy Fehder at kfehder@gmail.com.