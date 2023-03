Deacon Chuck and Cyndi Lynn Bent, members of St. Margaret Mary Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on March 24. Mrs. Bent retired from Wilder Elementary School as an assistant cafeteria manager after 21 years. Deacon Bent, who serves at St. Margaret Mary, is a weight loss coach for Baptist Milestone Wellness Center, where he’s worked for 12 years. He retired in 2010 from ResCare, where he was director of internal audit.