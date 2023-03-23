Bulletin Board — March 23, 2023

SERVICES AND DEVOTIONS

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St., on April 1. Mass will be at 9 a.m. followed by the devotion and reconciliation at 9:40 a.m.

The devotion includes adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, Fatima prayers, the rosary with meditation and sacred music by Rita Michalak.

A 40-Hour Eucharistic Devotion will take place at St. James Church in Elizabethtown, Ky., from March 30 to April 1. The devotion will begin with Mass at 5 p.m. on March 30 and end with Mass at 5 p.m. on April 1.

There will be a procession, adoration, confession, food and fellowship during the 40 hours.

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, will feature VENTUS — Eucharistic Adoration with worship music — on April 5. Vespers will begin at 6:15 p.m. with silent adoration at 6:30 p.m.; Tenebrae music at 7 p.m. and Benediction at 8 p.m. Contact Dr. Holly Smith for more information at hsmith@stmm.org.

Święconka, a Polish Catholic tradition of blessing food for Easter Sunday, will be offered at Epiphany Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road, April 8 at noon. Pronounced Shvjen-tzon-kah, Święconka invites Catholics to bring baskets of food samples or ingredients for Easter Sunday to be blessed by Father Randy Hubbard on Holy Saturday. To learn more about the tradition, visit www.ECCLou.org. For more information, call Stacey Smith at 780-1323.

MISSIONS, RETREATS

A Family Retreat in Preparation for Holy Week, hosted by Holy Angels Academy, 12201 Old Henry Road, will be April 1 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $25 per family and includes childcare and light morning and afternoon refreshments.

For more information and registration, visit https://www.holyangelslouisville.com/family-conference.

Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality, in Mount St. Francis, Ind., is offering a Holy Week and Triduum Retreat April 6-8. The purpose of the retreat is to spend Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday in quiet reflection while entering more deeply into the mystery of Christ’s paschal journey.

Registration costs $250 and is required. To register, visit https://mountsaintfrancis.org/holy-week-triduum-retreat.

SUPPORT GROUPS

A miscarriage loss healing event will be held at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, on April 15 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the multipurpose building.

The event is for all mothers who have experienced a recent miscarriage or stillbirth. Register by April 3 to brandyknorton@gmail.com.

A Grief Recovery Method Support Group will meet at St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane, Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The group will begin meeting April 13 through June 1. The eight-week group is designed for people who have suffered a significant loss, either recently or long ago. Participants will need to purchase a workbook for $16 at the start of class. To register, call certified grief specialist Pattie Filley at 459-4251 ext. 24.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

SINGLES

The Catholic Singles Over 50 Group invites Catholics over age 50 interested in gathering socially to join. The group meets on the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Building of Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road.

For more information, contact Mike Miller at 472-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

YOUNG ADULTS

Louisville Young Catholics will hold its Lenten “Christ in the City” event March 31. The group will attend Mass at 5:30 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1960 Bardstown Road, and the church’s fish fry.

For more information, email louisvilleyoungcatholics@yahoo.com.

A Youth and Young Adult Candlelight Mass is held at St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane, on the first Sunday of every month at 7 p.m. For details, call Curt Meyers at 459-4251, ext. 20.

HERE and THERE

“Bullying & The Effects of Social Media,” a seminar hosted by Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, will be March 29 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Multipurpose Building.

Dr. John-Robert Curtin, Ph.D., will present. To register, email Allyson Skaggs at Akskag01@outlook.com.

The Columbia Ladies card party will be April 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus clubhouse, 4417 River Road. $10 to play and includes lunch. To register, call 893-2220 or 599-8113.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Knights of Columbus charities.

Family Community Clinic, 1420 E. Washington St., needs volunteer nurses to do patient intake and vitals. Students and retired nurses are welcome.

Family Community Clinic provides free basic health care services to the uninsured. For more information, visit famcomclinic.org or email VolunteerCoordinator@famcomclinic.org.

Our Mother of Sorrows Church, 774 Eastern Parkway, invites families and friends to the church gym on Sundays. Pickleball, corn hole and ping pong will be available from noon to 3 p.m. The events are free of charge, but free-will offerings are appreciated.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs will be on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next dates and topics are:

March 30 and 31: The cross.

April 13 and 14: What makes humans happy?

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class. All are welcome.