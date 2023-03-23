Youth

St. Mary Academy wins Quick Recall tournament

by

St. Mary Academy won the Catholic Schools Academic League’s (CSAL) fourth and fifth-grade Quick Recall tournament held March 14 at St. Mary in Prospect, Ky.

In one semifinal match, St. Mary defeated Holy Trinity-Blue 31-18 and Holy Spirit-Black defeated St. Agnes 27-17 in the other semifinal match.

St. Mary Academy defeated Holy Spirit-Black in the championship match 28-16 to win the tournament.

Twenty-three teams from 17 schools participated in the fourth and fifth-grade league this season.

The CSAL, in its 33rd year, coordinates Quick Recall matches during the regular season and tournament play for Louisville-area schools. For more information, contact Lisa Kleyer at 425-3940, ext. 103 or csalqr@hotmail.com.

