Comfort My People — Reflection on the manger

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

I have heard it said in more ways than one that Christmas is for children. I believe this statement is in a certain sense true. Children are captured by the story of Christmas, as well as the lights, the sounds, the smells, the decorations, the music, the presents and the food of Christmas. In this sense, Christmas is for children.

However, Christmas is not only for children. Christmas is for young adults and adults as well. Christmas invites adults to recognize the wonder and mystery in life. Christmas should capture the very essence of our soul and always fascinate us. For adults, Christmas invites us to trust in a joy that reaches back to the virtues of innocence and delight that we may have long ago checked, surrendered or sacrificed to what we understand to be the “reality” of life. Christmas reminds adults that at the very center of who we are, there must always remain a place in our lives for childlike trust, for the wonder of mystery. There must remain a place in us for the Christ-child to enter and fill us with his joy.

The central image of the Christmas season is the manger; the crib scene that was introduced into our faith practice by St. Francis of Assisi 800 years ago, an anniversary marked this year. As we celebrate this anniversary, let us reflect anew upon the manger figures.

St. Joseph became aware of Mary’s pregnancy after their betrothal but before taking her into his home and decided to divorce her quietly. St. Joseph’s plans for his life and marriage were devastated, and probably so was he. And yet even in his devastation, he did not lash out at Mary or anyone, deciding to divorce Mary quietly.

I know that all of us in some manner or way have had times when our plans or even our dreams are devastated by some unfortunate reality or by some person. As we look upon the figure of Joseph in the manger, let us recall that though he was probably frustrated, disappointed and maybe even angry, St. Joseph did not let these emotions overwhelm him but acted with virtue, justice and mercy. May Christmas again engender these virtues in us.

Mary opened herself to God’s will, even though she may not have totally and completely understood all that was going on. In many places in the early life of Jesus, St. Luke states that in her heart, Mary pondered what was happening in her life and in the life of Jesus. In our lives today, it is very easy to get lost amid the cares, concerns and demands of life. It can be very difficult to live our lives seeking to accomplish God’s will when each day places upon us responsibilities and demands that must be accomplished simply to survive the everyday tasks of ordinary life.

Somehow and in some way in it all, we must find time to think and pray just as Mary did. To accomplish God’s will, we must first know what God’s will is — and to know God’s will, we must listen to him in our prayer, in Scripture and in the treasury of the teaching of the Church. As you gaze upon Mary in the manger, remember that she took the time to reflect and pray about things in life. May Christmas again strengthen these virtues in us.

The kings or Magi are men of great wealth, great knowledge, great social status, who traditionally number three and come to bow low at the manger of the newborn King. They remind us that God will be faithful to us concerning the journey that we make to him. The Magi noticed the star that shone brightly on Christmas night and set out to find him. May all of us, whether we are regular in the practice of our faith or struggling with the reality of faith and the practice of faith in our lives, see God’s love as it manifests itself in our lives. May the presence of God shine as brightly in our lives as did the Star of Bethlehem in the night sky. May Christmas enlighten God’s presence in our lives.

The shepherds were watching their sheep in the fields and were the first to hear the good news of the Messiah’s birth. Hearing the glad tidings of the Messiah’s birth, they went in search of him. Finding him and witnessing this great manifestation of God’s love, they go forth from the manger proclaiming what they had experienced. Like the shepherds, we, too, are called to share our faith, to be missionary disciples. Regardless of the circumstances of our lives as we remember all that God has done for us, we must go forth like the shepherds and proclaim and share our faith with others. May Christmas strengthen us to proclaim our joy in the Lord.

Finally, we come to Jesus Christ, the babe in the manger born at Bethlehem. In the silent watches of the night, he stepped down from heaven in the wonder and mystery of the Incarnation. The child born at Bethlehem invites us to remember why he was born among us, which is to be God-with-us in the challenges of life. May Christmas remind us to place our cares on Jesus and to trust and hope in his promises.

Christmas is for all people. So, O come all ye faithful; O come all ye not so faithful. O come ye questioning and doubting; O come ye troubled and suffering. Come ye all to the manger and to the hope born there.

During these days of Christmas, I invite us to reflect upon the journey of each person or group to the manger of Jesus Christ at the time of the birth of the Lord. Hear what their journey and example have to teach us, and may they lead us to a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!