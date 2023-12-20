Dominican Sister Patricia Hennessey dies at 91

Dominican Sister of Peace Patricia Hennessey

Dominican Sister of Peace Patricia Hennessey died Dec. 19 at Sansbury Care Center in St. Catharine, Ky. She was 91 and in her 71st year of religious life.

Sister Hennessey, a native of Flushing, N.Y., ministered as an educator in Kentucky, Massachusetts, Illinois and Nebraska. She also served as a spiritual director and ministered to refugees.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, Sister Hennessey taught at Holy Rosary Academy. In 1984, she was spiritual director and minister to refugees at Catholic Charities of Louisville and she served as spiritual director and director of the Vietnamese program at Sts. Simon and Jude Church. She later provided spirituality ministry at the Flaget Center. In 1998, she was the director of the SAGE Resources Program and worked with the elderly.

Sister Hennessey ministered as director of novices/temporary professed then as director of formation in East Boston/Cambridge, Mass., and Louisville.

In 2003, Sister Hennessey retired but continued to provide spiritual direction and hold spirituality groups until 2009 when she moved to the St. Catharine Motherhouse.

In 2022, she moved to Sansbury Care Center, where she began a ministry of prayer and presence.

Sister Hennessey is survived by a sister, Maryknoll Sister Frances Margaret Hennessey, several nieces and nephews and members of her community.

Visitation will take place Dec. 27 at the Sansbury Care Center Chapel starting at 3 p.m.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 28 in the chapel. Burial will be in the St. Catharine Motherhouse Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in Sister Hennessey’s memory to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr., Columbus, Ohio, 43219-2098, or online at www.oppeace.org.