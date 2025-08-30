St. Bartholomew Church marks feast of its patron with bilingual Mass and brunch

St. Bartholomew Church parishioners Lourdes Martinez, from bottom left, Claudia Tenorio and Sofia Lopez sat next to a statue of the parish’s patron. To mark St. Bartholomew’s feast day, observed Aug. 24, the women helped to decorate the church with flowers and greenery, including an artificial fig tree. Father Robert Barnell celebrated a bilingual, English and Spanish, Mass Aug. 24. Parishioners also celebrated with a pancake and quesadilla brunch. (Photo Special to The Record)

Father Robert Barnell, pastor of St. Bartholomew Church, 2042 Buechel Bank Road, marked the feast of its patron with a bilingual, English and Spanish, Mass Aug. 24.

Following the Mass, parishioners gathered for brunch where pancakes and quesadillas were served.

Parishioners decorated the church with flowers and greenery, including a potted artificial fig tree. The saint is associated with fig trees because in the Gospel of John Jesus tells Bartholomew — referred to as Nathanael — that he saw him sitting under a fig tree.

St. Bartholomew’s feast day is observed Aug. 24.