St. Bartholomew Church marks feast of its patron with bilingual Mass and brunch

Father Robert Barnell, pastor of St. Bartholomew Church, 2042 Buechel Bank Road, marked the feast of its patron with a bilingual, English and Spanish, Mass Aug. 24.
Following the Mass, parishioners gathered for brunch where pancakes and quesadillas were served.
Parishioners decorated the church with flowers and greenery, including a potted artificial fig tree. The saint is associated with fig trees because in the Gospel of John Jesus tells Bartholomew — referred to as Nathanael — that he saw him sitting under a fig tree.
St. Bartholomew’s feast day is observed Aug. 24.