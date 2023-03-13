Spalding to host colloquium

A panel of Spalding University professors will present the President Tori Murden McClure Colloquium on the topic “Repair: Redeeming the Promise of Justice” March 21. The colloquium will begin at 5 p.m. in the school’s Egan Leadership Center, 901 S. Fourth St.

The panelists are Dr. Nikki Jones, professor of social work; professor of criminal justice, Dr. Cicely Ruff; and professor of African American studies, Dr. Deonte Hollowell. They will discuss “repair and reparations for the ongoing systemic oppression of African Americans, including how to undertake a process of repair, and recommendations for current and future methods of repair across micro and macro levels,” according to a press release from the university.

The event is open to the public.