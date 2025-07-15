St. Ambrose administrator says renovations to church aim to inspire

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre sprinkled holy water as he blessed the new altar at St. Ambrose Church July 13. Father Benedict J. Brown, left, and Barry Mudd assisted. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

CECILIA, Ky. — Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre celebrated Mass at St. Ambrose Church in Cecilia, Ky., July 13 to dedicate the newly renovated parish and bless the new altar.

The Hardin County parish just wrapped up a five-year project that included the addition of close to 1,600 square feet to the church building.

Father Benedict J. Brown, administrator of St. Cecilia, Father Roy Stiles and Carmelite Father Michael Greenwell concelebrated the liturgy.

During his homily, Archbishop Fabre drew the packed congregation’s attention to the day’s Scripture.

The theme of the responsorial Psalm, he noted, related to praying for deliverance and committing to praising God.

“Here in this renovated church and around this altar, you will gather as a people of faith, a people of prayer to cry out to God with prayers, praises, thanksgiving, to cry out to God from every aspect of your lives, sorrowful and joyful,” said Archbishop Fabre. “It’s here that God will find the offering of your lives and the offering for the Eucharist pleasing and respond to you in love.”

The archbishop went on to reflect on the parable of the Good Samaritan from the day’s Gospel. He said the parable is a challenge to embrace a radical kind of love extending to all, including people in need.

“This altar is not merely a piece of furniture in this church. This altar is instead a symbol of Jesus Christ himself, and upon it you will celebrate the Eucharist, and you will connect with the ultimate act of mercy and self-giving love,” he said.

Members of St. Ambrose Church in Hardin County, Ky., sang the opening hymn July 13 during a Mass to rededicate the newly renovated parish and bless a new altar. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

St. Ambrose’s new altar was constructed by William Edlin, using slabs from a 200-year-old walnut, said Father Brown. After the archbishop blessed the altar, sprinkling holy water and incensing it, two women from the parish — Sarah Fellows and Brenda Skees — draped it with white linen.

St. Ambrose — located six miles west of Elizabethtown — was established in 1889. The current red brick building was dedicated in 1956. The original structure was destroyed by a tornado in 1904, and a fire destroyed a second building in 1955, Father Brown said.

The $1.3 million renovation focused on improving and expanding the building for expected growth in the county and, therefore, the parish, said Father Brown. Close to 1,600 square feet were added to the back of the church. That new space can also be used for catechetical events, meetings and fellowship, he said.

The parish also installed new pews, repaired walls and windows, re-clad the bell tower and added a new handicap-accessible entrance.

St. Ambrose parishioners Sarah Fellows, left, and Brenda Skees, draped white linen over the St. Ambrose Church’s new altar after it was blessed by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre, seated at right. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

The project also focused on adding “inspirational elements,” such as a prayer garden and stained-glass windows created by the late Deacon Bob Markert, said Father Brown.

The windows in the nave depict the sacraments. The window, measuring 10 feet by 15 feet — the focal point of the new addition — depicts St. Ambrose, St. Monica and St. Augustine. They were the final stained-glass project of the late Deacon Markert, said his son, Joseph Markert, during an interview.

Deacon Markert died in 2024. After his death, Joseph Markert, along with stained-glass artist David Wallick, helped create the windows using glass imported from Germany — a project that took about 1,200 hours to complete, Joseph Markert said.

Father Brown said the windows are intended to help his parishioners reflect on their faith.

“We need to be inspired to live out our faith. We don’t go to church just to fulfill an obligation,” said Father Brown.

St. Ambrose Church has 100 registered families, said Father Brown, who also serves as administrator of St. Ignatius Church in White Mills, Ky., about 15 miles from St. Ambrose.