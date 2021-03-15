St. Agnes, Good Shepherd to host Lenten presentation on racism

St. Agnes and Good Shepherd churches will host “The Historical Perspective of Racism in the American Catholic Church” on March 21 at 7 p.m. via Zoom, a video-conference platform.

Dr. Deacon Dunn Cumby of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City will be the presenter. Deacon Cumby was the first African American ordained to the permanent diaconate for the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and is a practicing dentist. He has served as president of the National Black Catholic Clergy Caucus.

The event is open to anyone who would like to view it. Registration can be found at http://bit.ly/DeaconCumbyPresentation.