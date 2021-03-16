Common Table serves up meals for families

Claudia Bejarano, Hispanic services coordinator, handed a family-sized chicken pot pie meal to a client March 12 in front of the Office of Hispanic Ministry located on the campus of St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway. The meals were prepared and donated by Catholic Charities of Louisville’s Common Table culinary arts program to help feed families during the COVID-19 pandemic. The meal giveaways started in early February and ran through the week of March 15. About 20 families per week received chicken pot pies, pasta dinners and chicken teriyaki, all prepared by students from Common Table. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)
