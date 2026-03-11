Spring breakers on a mission to serve underserved people

Student volunteers, from right, Sara Ugaz and Jake Varley helped Myya Little unload donated food March 10 at the Catholic Enrichment Center. Students, from left, Ryan Jasudowich and Liam Hopkins, helped move the products to the center’s food pantry. (Record Photo by Mary-Catherine Kinslow)

Two Virginia Tech students unloaded canned goods on March 10 at the Catholic Enrichment Center. (Record Photo by Mary-Catherine Kinslow)

Volunteers on spring break from Virginia Tech packed strawberries into a freezer inside the Dare to Care food pantry at the Catholic Enrichment Center on March 10. (Record Photo by Mary-Catherine Kinslow)

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Catholic Enrichment Center welcomed the help of 10 college students from Virginia Tech University’s Newman Center, who traveled to Louisville during their spring break with a mission and a mindset to volunteer.

On March 10, four of the students served Louisville’s underserved communities by restocking the center’s Dare to Care food pantry.

The pantry’s Myya Little showed students the ropes, helped them transport three pallets of donated food to the pantry and shared background information about the Dare to Care initiative. Little told the volunteers that the center usually receives eight or nine pallets of food, and that this delivery was a lot smaller than usual. She noted that this delivery did not contain meat, a product people rely on from the pantry.

Food distribution at the Catholic Enrichment Center used to look a lot different, noted Little. She said the pantry’s outreach was previously limited to people from certain areas of Louisville, but it can now be accessed by almost anyone in need.

“If people need food, they need food. No matter the zip code,” Little said.