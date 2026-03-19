Eighth graders pray, fast and serve on the second Friday of Lent

Chloe Topping, right, and Eva Molohon led St. Martha School’s eighth-grade class in praying one of the stations during the Way of the Cross at St. Louis Cemetery on Feb. 27. (Photo Special to The Record)

Eighth graders from St. Martha School led the Stations of the Cross at St. Louis Cemetery Feb. 27 after stopping at Holy Family Church’s fish fry for a Lenten lunch.

The Catholic Cemeteries Office hosts the Way of the Cross for Young Christians each Friday during Lent at 1 p.m. at different cemeteries in Louisville. This week, Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will join in the March 20 prayer service at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road, and next week, March 27, prayer will be at St. Michael Cemetery, 1300 Ellison Avenue.

St. Martha eighth-grade teacher Karen Woo said the students “love the tradition of eating lunch at the Holy Family fish fry and then leading the Stations of the Cross at a Catholic cemetery.”

Woo noted that this act of volunteering reflects St. Martha’s servant leadership mission.

“Before going to the cemetery,” Woo said, she spoke with students “about how the archdiocese hosts the Stations of the Cross at a designated Catholic cemetery each Friday during Lent.” She noted that she told the students that there are several people from the community who attend.

About 20 students volunteered to lead the service.

“This opportunity to lead the Stations is the perfect example of who we are at St. Martha. I was so proud of the students, as they led with reverence,” said Woo.

Superintendent of Catholic schools Amy Nall joined the St. Martha students on their bus before they headed to St. Louis Cemetery. Nall, joined by Catholic Schools Office staff Mary Parola and Dr. Trevor Timmerberg, spoke to the traveling eighth graders about the importance of their day’s mission.