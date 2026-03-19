Community Calendar — Mar. 19, 2026

The following is a listing of Catholic community events in central Kentucky.

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

The Way of the Cross for Young Christians, organized by the Catholic Cemeteries Office, will be prayed in cemeteries around Louisville on the Fridays of Lent at 1 p.m.

On March 20, Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will lead stations at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. Prayer will begin near the office parking area. Students from St. Francis of Assisi School will host the prayer service.

The last one will be held on March 27 at St. Michael Cemetery, 1300 Ellison Avenue. Prayer will begin in the priest section. Students from Holy Trinity School will lead the prayer service.

Walking distance is about 300-400 yards. Severe weather may cancel. For more information, call the office at 451-7710.

Lenten Bible study led by Father Joe Rankin will be held at 6:30 p.m. on March 24 at St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway. The topic is: “When God fought for us.”

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated on March 29 at 3 p.m at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

Mass of the Air will broadcast a service on Good Friday, April 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on WBKI and from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. on WDRB. This is the first holy day it has aired.

“12 hours of mercy” will be held at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on March 28 at 8:30 a.m. Confession, eucharistic adoration, rosary and daily prayers will be offered throughout the 12 hour event. Mass will be celebrated at 8:30 a.m., noon and 4 p.m.

VOCATIONS

The Sisters of Charity of Nazareth will hold their next monthly “What’s it like to be a sister” session on April 7. The “Click and See” Zoom series is held on the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. through June 2. The topic will be the sisters’ relationship with peace and justice. Women who are interested in learning more about the sisters are welcome to join in. To register, visit: nazareth.org/click-and-see.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Common Earth Gardens will host a volunteer opportunity on March 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for clean-up and invasive weed removal at 7635 Third St. To sign up, visit the SignUp Genius page at bit.ly/4rFuaIV or email Debbie Belt at dbelt@archlou.org.

“Family Mentor” volunteers are needed to help refugee families settle into their new homes. Volunteers provide English tutoring, homework assistance, friendship and support as families adjust to life in a new community. Contact Debbie Belt at Catholic Charities at dbelt@archlou.org for information.

Catholic Charities’ Refugee Services team needs transportation volunteers to drive clients to medical appointments and assist with food delivery. This role helps ensure families can access essential healthcare services, including basic check-ups and dental appointments for children. For more information, contact Debbie Belt at dbelt@archlou.org.

Catholic Charities needs new and unopened personal hygiene items and household cleaning supplies to provide to clients. For more information about dropping off items or hosting a collection drive, email donations@archlou.org. Find a complete list of most needed items at a.co/0cRN3cqp.

HERE & THERE

Slugger Field will host an Archdiocese of Louisville Night on March 27, the Louisville Bats Home Opener.

At 7 p.m., Father Cole McDowell will sing the national anthem and Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will throw the first pitch. School families and parishioners are encouraged to attend and may buy tickets at www.gofevo.com/event/Archdioceselouisville26.

For more information, call the Office of Mission Advancement at 585-3291.

The Catholic Single Adults Club will meet for dinner at Bristol Bar & Grill on March 22 at 5 p.m. For more information and location, call 553-1476.

The Women’s Club at St. Francis Xavier Church in Mt. Washington, Ky., will host a bunco fundraiser on April 23 in the Xavier Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the game starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $15 per person and includes food and drinks. Split the pot will also be featured; no one under 18 will be admitted. For more information, contact Patty Heuser at p.heuser@twc.com or by calling 727-7688.

The Franciscan Kitchen’s 11th annual Trivia Night will be held on March 28 at the Holy Family Parish Center, 3938 Poplar Level Road. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and trivia begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $20 per player, with teams of up to eight. No outside alcohol is permitted. Beer, margaritas, and soft drinks will be sold. Table reservations can be made by calling Franciscan Kitchen at 589-0140 or online at www.franciscankitchen.org/donate.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

“Coffee and Conversation with Archbishop Shelton and Lisa DeJaco Crutcher, CEO of Catholic Charities of Louisville,” will be held on March 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Catholic Charities Center, 435 East Broadway in downtown Louisville. They will discuss services to the refugee and immigrant population, food insecurity, human trafficking, emergency assistance and more. RSVP at www.cclou.org/events.

The Nazareth Retreat Center, Nazareth, Ky., will host the World Community of Christian Meditation’s “Foundations of Christian Meditation” with Dr. Kathleen Weller and Eugene Bebeau Jr. April 17-19. For more information or to register visit nazarethretreatcenterky.org/programs/2138/meditation-weekend-wccm/.

The Community Education Series at Nazareth Home will host its next event on March 25 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Highlands Campus Chapel, 2000 Newburg Road. Bunny Nash will present “Mindfulness and Meditation to Support Healthy Aging.” The event is free and open to the public. Register by visiting www.nazhome.org/rsvp/.