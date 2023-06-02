Spiritual retreat for older adults set for July 25

In honor of World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, the Archdiocese of Louisville will offer “His Mercy is from Age to Age: Spiritual Retreat for Maturing Adults.”

The retreat will take place from 9 a.m. to noon July 25 at St. Margaret Mary Church’s Pastoral Care Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road.

Benedictine Sister Betty Drewes will lead the retreat. Through reflection, prayer and sharing of lived experiences, organizers said retreatants will explore such questions as “Who am I today on my unique journey of life?”

The cost is $20 and includes breakfast and lunch. Registration is required and there is limited space available. To register, contact Denise Puckett at dpuckett@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext., 1268. Checks may be made to the Archdiocese of Louisville.