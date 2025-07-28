Special rite for seminarians planned Aug. 3 at cathedral

From left to right, Harrison Frey, Tung Ho, Thanh Phan and Amos Stinson

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will celebrate a special liturgy for four seminarians that will include the Rite of Admission to Candidacy for Holy Orders at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St.

The rite is a formal acceptance into the process of preparing for Holy Orders. The seminarian-candidates are Harrison Frey, Tung Ho, Thanh Phan and Amos Stinson.

The rite allows the men to “publicly declare their intention to serve the church and commit to their spiritual journey towards ordination,” said an announcement from the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Vocation Office. “It is a moment of recognition by the church of the candidates’ call to ministry.”

Traditionally, the rite has been celebrated at the men’s respective seminaries, the office said. Bringing the rite to the archdiocese will provide members of the local church the opportunity to “witness and affirm the intentions of the seminarians” as they enter this last phase, the announcement said.

All are welcome to attend.