Bridge to St. Rose receives a blessing

Dominican Father Pier Giorgio Dengler blessed the Cartwright Creek Bridge off Highway 150 in Springfield, Ky. The bridge, which connects St. Rose Church to the Springfield area, had been reduced to one lane for nearly a year during a widening project. He was assisted by parish altar servers, Landon and Yarrot Raikes. (Photo Special to The Record)

Parishioners of St. Rose Church in Springfield, Ky., gathered after Mass July 20 for the blessing of the newly reopened Cartwright Creek Bridge, which connects St. Rose to Bardstown Road/Highway 150.

The bridge on St. Rose Road has been under construction for 17 months to widen what was a very narrow crossing, said Dominican Father Pier Giorgio Dengler, pastor of St. Rose.

For nearly a year, he said in an email, the construction reduced the bridge to one lane, “providing Mass-goers an extra few minutes of time to recollect themselves before and after their visit to the oldest Dominican foundation in Kentucky.”

Father Dengler offered thanks to the Washington County Sheriff’s office, which made it possible to have the blessing. “We’re especially grateful to Deputy Troy Logsdon … and the local law enforcement officers,” said Father Dengler.